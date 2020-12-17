ESRI has good news and bad news, online yule festivities and Twitter’s fine

We have a slew of ESRI stories this morning with Barry O’Halloran reporting that the institute is predicting that we will be living with 240,000 unemployed for a year but we will also see a consumer splurge. Joe Brennan finds that we are in better shape when it comes to rebounding this recession than we were in the last one. Cantillon also gives his own inimitable take on the ESRI’s report.

Developer Johnny Ronan’s Ronan Group Real Estate looks set to deepen its involvement in the supply of housing to the Dublin market. Ronald Quinlan has the details.

State tourism officials are planning for a resumption of the arrival of significant numbers of foreign visitors to Ireland sometime between April and June. Mark Paul reports.

Dublin-listed house builder Glenveagh plans to spend €500 million next year building 3,000 new homes around the Republic, creating 1,000 jobs, writes Barry O’Halloran

In her weekly column Karlin Lillington argues that the Twitter data breach fine illustrated the watchdog’s weakness.

Ciara O’Brien has all you need to know about enjoying the yuletide festivities online. Ciara also puts the Surface Laptop Go through its paces.

Frank Dillon tells us how firms can make the most of their post-pandemic opportunities while New Innovator meets Sinéad Crowther whose Soothing Solutions is providing parents with a natural remedy to treat children’s coughs and colds

In this week’s Inside Business podcast Ciarán Hancock discusses all things air travel with DAA chief Dalton Philips.

