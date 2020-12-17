Glenveagh plans to build 3,000 new homes

Dublin-listed house builder Glenveagh plans to spend €500 million building 3,000 new homes around the Republic, creating 1,000 jobs.

One of several Irish housebuilders whose shares are traded on the stock exchange, Glenveagh focuses on homes for first-time buyers and renters on sites around the State.

The company confirmed on Thursday that it was investing €500 million on building 3,000 homes on six new sites in Cork, Dublin city and county, Kildare and Kilkenny.

Glenveagh will begin hiring workers for the plans this week. The company estimates that its step up in construction will create 100 posts in the business itself and create work for a further 900 subcontractors.

The move will boost its direct and indirectly-hired workforce to more than 3,000, according to a statement issued on Thursday. Glenveagh is urging anyone interested in working for it to visit its website.

Target

Glenveaghsaid the plan reflected its confidence that demand for affordable homes continued growing despite the Covid-19 pandemic, which halted most construction across the Republic in the spring and has slowed progress on many projects.

Stephen Garvey, Glenveagh chief executive, acknowledged that 2020 had been tough for the Republic and its economy, but stressed the company remained confident about the coming years.

“This programme will provide significant, secure employment for the coming years and a boost to local economies,” Mr Garvey added.

Glenveagh is seeking to hire sub-contractors across most house-building trades, including block layers, carpenters, electricians, plasterers, roofers and others.

Proposal

The company is also looking for construction graduates, contracts managers, quantity surveyors, site managers, surveyors, and other professionals.

Glenveagh is preparing the sites for construction.

Last month Dublin city councillors voted against a proposal to sell land at Santry on the capital’s northside to Glenveagh, where the business hoped to build more than 850 homes.

Reports said that the company had indicated to Dublin City Council officials that it was willing to sell more than half the new homes to the local authority.

The authority’s head of housing, Brendan Kenny, warned councillors that the project would have to be abandoned if they voted against it.