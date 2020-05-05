Providence Resources shareholders asked to approve share placing

Shareholders in Irish oil and gas explorer Providence Resources have voted on a plan by the company to raise $3.3 million (€3.06 million) in new funding via a share placing.

The results of the vote will be published later today, and follow an extraordinary general meeting of the company on Monday to consider the plan.

On April 6th, the explorer, which is listed in both Dublin and London, said it had conditionally sold new shares to “institutional and other investors” to raise funds to provide it with sufficient working capital to see the company through to April 2021.

The shares were issued at a price of 1.5p while those institutional investors were responsible for about $2.63 million of the cash, while a subscription by Norwegian oil and gas development company SpotOn Energy Ltd will raise $370,000.

Admission of the shares, subject to shareholder approval, is expected to take place on Wednesday, the company’s chairman, Pat Plunkett, told the meeting, which was held virtually.

Chief executive Alan Linn updated shareholders on the company’s strategy, saying: “We have done a lot of re-engineering to ensure we secure the future of the company. Our core strategy is appraising and developing the Barryroe field [off the south west coast of Ireland].”

Heads of terms

On April 6th, Providence said it has agreed non-binding heads of terms with SpotOn in relation to its Barryroe well. A farm-out deal for Barryroe has been agreed with other companies twice previously, but on both occasions fell through.

Under the deal, SpotOn has a period of exclusivity until October 31st of this year, during which Providence plans to agree an appraisal work programme and develop commercial terms in an effort to conclude a binding farm-out agreement.

The company was asked on Tuesday how SpotOn would succeed where others have failed. Mr Plunkett noted the term sheet agreed between the two companies and said that work on devising a programme to develop Barryroe was already underway.

Providence will update shareholders later today on the results of the poll with regard to its share placing.