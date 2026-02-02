Katie McCabe set to leave Arsenal in summer as club target younger players

Katie McCabe is likely to leave Arsenal when her contract expires this summer, with no new deal on the table after what sources have described as “very respectful discussions” about her future.

Arsenal regard McCabe as a club legend, the left-back having been there for just over 10 years and helped them become world and European champions, but they plan to refresh this summer with younger players.

McCabe (30) wants to continue starting routinely at the top level, and carry on winning trophies. Arsenal are understood to be targeting a summer move for the Barcelona and Spain full-back Ona Batlle, as first reported by the Athletic.

Batlle is almost four years younger than McCabe and sources have indicated that talks are progressing well with a view to her signing a pre-contract agreement. She was part of the Barcelona side that reached last year’s Champions League final against Arsenal in Lisbon.

McCabe is a fan favourite at Arsenal and her exit would be a highly emotional for her and the club. Neither Arsenal nor the player’s representatives wished to comment on her future.

The Republic of Ireland international helped Arsenal win the Women’s Super League in 2019 and has been a core part of their team for much of the modern, professional era, winning an FA Cup in 2016 and three League Cups, before last season’s Champions League triumph and Sunday’s victory in the inaugural Champions Cup. McCabe played the game as Arsenal won 3-2 against Corinthians in extra time.

McCabe has been voted Arsenal’s player of the season twice, in 2021 and 2023, and played in every match of their victorious Champions League run.

The prospect of one of the world’s best left-backs being available on a free has not gone unnoticed by an extensive list of clubs and there are understood to be WSL and American NWSL sides interested. – Guardian