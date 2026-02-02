Author Carmel Harrington has recently released her latest novel, The Nowhere Girls, which is published by Headline.

Are you a saver or a spender?

Because I’m paid every six months, I can’t be reckless with money so I’ve learnt to budget myself to avoid running out before the next royalty or advance arrives. That said, I work hard and reward myself with things that bring me joy, such as travel.

What was the first job you received money for, and how much were you paid?

When I was 11, I helped out at my parents’ shop for pocket money but when I turned 13, I started a weekend waitressing job at a restaurant in Wexford. It paid £1 an hour and it taught me the value of money because, first and foremost, I had to pay for my uniform, which took care of my first pay cheque. The terms and conditions also stated that you had to buy lunch in the restaurant – packed lunches were not allowed. Thankfully, PJ, the lovely chef, used to sneak me chips when the owner wasn’t watching!

Do you shop around for better value?

Before making big purchases, yes. I’ll do a Google search and compare prices. I also have reward cards for all the usual grocery stores, and I shop based on offers and discount vouchers. Nothing is more satisfying than getting a €10 off €50 voucher.

What has been your most extravagant purchase, and how much did it cost?

I purchased a duplex in Dublin in 2003 for €249,000. Since then, my husband and I have bought property together but that was my biggest individual buy. At the time, there were a couple of other cheaper apartments nearby, but this one included access to an on-site gym and pool. I suppose it was a bit indulgent to pay extra for those amenities, but I was so happy in that apartment. And very toned!

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

Ten years ago, we bought a bungalow that was a blank canvas – literally with walls and a roof! It needed a lot of work to become a family home. The garden was so overgrown that the grass reached over 6ft tall. We have invested a great deal of time and money into it, and now it has become our haven.

Is there anything you regret spending money on?

During my honeymoon, my husband wanted to buy me a gift. He suggested jewellery, but I chose Jimmy Choo shoes, which were too high and pinched. I should have gone for the diamond earrings! Mind you, I was going through a Sex and the City phase, so please don’t judge.

Do you haggle over prices?

Absolutely. My dad is the best haggler I know, and he taught me all his tricks. After I bought my first house, I had no money left for furniture, so I went to a market and bought a three-piece suite for €400, haggled down from €600. I sold that same suite two years later for €700. That was totally my dad’s move, and he’s never been prouder.

Do you invest in shares and/or cryptocurrency?

I know someone who got burned on shares a few years ago, and it was a difficult time for them and their family. I don’t understand the market well enough to dabble, so for me, it’s always been a pass.

Do you have a retirement or pension plan?

I have a pension that I started when I was 21, back in the days when I worked for Aer Lingus. As for my retirement plan, that’s writing books. I’m not sure when I’ll stop, but it’s not on my horizon any time soon.

What was the last thing you bought, and was it good value for money?

A pair of wide-legged blue denim jeans, with stretch, from Next. This might not seem like a big deal, but at 5ft 10in, I’m basically a giraffe. Finding jeans with a long enough inseam can be like searching for the Holy Grail, but the jeans were a winner, and I celebrated hard. They were only €45 and the best thing I bought in 2025.

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

Yes. I rented in Dublin for years and couldn’t afford to buy. As prices were lower in Wexford, I purchased a new build from plans, using a credit union loan for the deposit. Then I spent a year living on beans on toast and noodles, saving like mad. It wasn’t easy, but it was the best investment I ever made. When I sold it, I doubled my money, which enabled me to buy that duplex in Dublin.

Have you ever lost money?

I’m grateful that I haven’t lost any large sums, apart from a few bets at horse racing or in a casino. But I have a strict policy of only playing with money I can afford to lose, and that rule has never steered me wrong.

Are you a gambler, and if so, have you ever had a big win?

I love to gamble! The most exciting win I’ve had was on the slots in Las Vegas. I was there in my early 20s and on a tiny budget, almost at zero. Suddenly, the lights went off on my machine as I hit the jackpot, winning $700. To top off that timely win, they sent us to the all-you-can-eat buffet. Ah, good times ...

What is your best habit when it comes to money? And your worst?

There have been times when my credit card was a life saver, but now I try to avoid credit card debt, so I almost always repay what I owe within the no-interest period. My worst habit? I come from a long line of shopaholics who believe that you need a new outfit for every occasion. It’s an affliction. I might set up a support group.

How much money do you have on you now?

None! I wear an Apple Watch, which I use to pay for everything. I customised it with a bling wristband, and I am 100 per cent bougie, tapping my wrist on anything in sight. It doesn’t count if it’s a watch tap, right?

In conversation with Tony Clayton-Lea