NTR spends €35m to acquire two French wind projects

Irish infrastructure company NTR has entered the French renewable markets after spending more than €35 million to acquire two wind projects.

The company has acquired the 8.8 MW Bricqueville project in Normandy, which once operational, is expected to produce enough clean energy to power approximately 4,000 homes. It has also bought the 10.2 MW Saint-Pierre-de-Juillers project is located in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region which produces enough power for more than 7,000 households.

Chief investment officer Manus O’Donnell said NTR intended to expand its presence in France further.

“These two acquisitions are a strong demonstration of our intent to be an active participant in the rapidly growing French wind and solar market,” he said.

NTR has identified the French onshore wind and solar market as a core market for its second sustainable infrastructure fund, NTR Renewable Energy Income Fund II. France is the ninth largest renewables market globally and the French Government recently reiterated plans to double the country’s renewables generating capacity over the coming decade.