ESB to slash bills by up to €8.30 a month

ESB subsidiary Electric Ireland will cut energy prices from April 1st, reducing customers’ bills by an estimated €1.80 to €8.30 a month.

The company said on Wednesday that it would cut electricity and natural gas prices for the 1.2 million Irish homes that it supplies.

It will reduce electricity prices by 2.5 per cent and natural gas charges by 11.5 per cent.

Electric Ireland estimates that this will save families that buy both electricity and gas from it €100 a-year or €8.33 a-month on average.

The State-owned business says that those that only buy electricity from the company will save €22 a-year or €1.83 a-month on average.

Those who only buy natural gas from Electric Ireland will see their bills fall by €78 a-year or €6.50 a-month, the company calculates.

Wholesale electricity prices have been falling for some time aided by easing natural gas prices on world markets.

Gas is burned to generate around two thirds of the electricity that Irish people use.

Electric Ireland is the division of State-owned ESB that supplies homes with electricity and natural gas.

Marguerite Sayers, executive director, noted that its reduction in gas prices was the largest since it began supplying this fuel to customers.

ESB rival Bord Gáis Energy pointed out that it was the only Irish company to cut energy prices last October.

“ We are closely monitoring the global energy market which is constantly fluctuating and movement in wholesale prices is just one of the factors at play when it comes to the end price of energy for consumers,” Bord Gáis said.