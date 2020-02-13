Motorists swerve electric cars because of lack of charging points

Motorists are steering clear of electric cars because the Republic does not have a enough charging points, according to a leading auto industry figure.

James McCarthy, chief executive of Nissan Ireland, told the Association of Chartered Accountants’ (ACCA) Business Leaders’ Forum, that the problem could prevent the State from hitting its target of getting one million electric vehicles on the road by 2030.

“The pace of development in the public charging network is out of kilter with Government targets and is deterring many motorists from swapping out their fossil fuel car and is slowing the uptake of electromobility,” he said.

“The new government needs to make investing in the public charging infrastructure an urgent priority.”

Tax breaks

Caitriona Allis, head of ACCA Ireland, pointed out that while motorists got tax breaks for owning electric vehicles, the lack of charging points was hindering their expansion.

“We recognise that it will take a significant amount to meet 2030 targets, however it is a commitment that is need to make Ireland sustainable,” she said.