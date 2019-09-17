Arkle identifies new gold target at Co Donegal project

Exploration company Arkle Resources, formally known as Connemara Mining, has identified a new gold target at its Inishowen project in Co Donegal.

The target lies between Arkle’s Meeneragh gold discovery drill site and the Glentogher lead-silver mine, the company said.

Arkle’s Inishown project comprises two licences that it considers to be highly prospective for mesothermal, vein-hosted gold mineralisation similar to that found at the Curraghinalt Project developed by Dalradian Resources in neighbouring Co Tyrone.

The focus of the project recently shifted to targets along the Glentogher Fault which runs between the Meeneragh discovery site and the early 1900s Glentogher base metal mine.

“We are pleased to report on progress and on a new target at Inishowen. Earlier this summer we made a decision to take a new approach and we have brought a fresh, but very experienced, set of eyes to the project,” said chief executive Patrick Cullen.

“Arkle’s 2016-17 drilling intersected high grade gold at Meeneragh which establishes the Glentogher Fault as a fertile structure. We believe that the base metal mineralisation at Glentogher is related to the same fault. Our recent fieldwork has identified a previously unknown structure which intersects the Glentogher Fault 3kms northwest of Meeneragh.This is now a priority target,” he added.

The gold and zinc explorer rebranded from Connemara Mining in March to better reflect its geographical spread across the Republic.