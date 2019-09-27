Bord Gáis cuts gas prices but increases electricity charges

Bord Gáis Energy will cut natural gas prices by 4 per cent from next month, but says that it will increase electricity charges at the same time.

The company, which supplies natural gas and electricity to homes and businesses around Ireland, intends applying the new rates from October 28th.

Bord Gáis estimates that the move will cut gas prices for a typical home by €31.60 a-year, about €2.63 a-month.

Homes that buy both gas and electricity from the company - dual fuel customers - will typically save €14.83 a-year, about €12.24 a-month, Bord Gáis calculates.

Customers who only buy electricity from the company will pay an extra €16.77 a-year, or €1.39 a-month.

Colin Bebbington, Bord Gáis Energy’s retail director, said the move demonstrated the company’s commitment to passing on savings to customers where possible.

“Factors beyond our control have led us to need to increase electricity prices, however we will continue to monitor costs closely and do all we can to ensure that our customers are receiving the best possible prices for their energy,” he said.