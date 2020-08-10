Arkle Resources resumes fieldwork at Wicklow and Donegal sites

Irish gold explorer Arkle Resources, formerly Connemara Mining, says fieldwork has restarted at its Mine River and Inishowen gold projects in the Republic.

“The long detailed review of our gold projects using fresh eyes and ideas concluded at a good time for gold,”founder John Teeling said.

“ Our fieldwork has started as gold prices soar over $2,000 an ounce. There is gold in Mine River and in Inishowen. This latest work will identify where best to trench and drill,” he said.

In Mine River, Wicklow, the company intends to extend the soil sampling programme east along the gold trend with over 3,000 samples planned in a tight grid of 20-metre by 100-metre spacing.

A similar soil sampling programme will be undertaken at Inishowen in Donegal, it said.

The soil sampling programmes at both Wicklow and Donegal are due to be completed in the coming month, after which targets will be prioritised for follow up trenching and or drilling.