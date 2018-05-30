UK’s idea to solve Border impasse ‘from Willy Wonka’

Britain’s “max fac” idea to solve the Border impasse in the Brexit talks is so outlandish it might have been designed by Willy Wonka, the childrens’ book character, according to the chair of the Seanad’s Brexit committee.

The “maximum facilitation” or “max fac” proposal would try to minimize but not eliminate border checks on goods, through the smart use of technology and “trusted trader” schemes for cross-border business operators.

The technology won’t be ready for “decades” and carries enormous costs, Neale Richmond, who chairs the Seanad’s Brexit committee, said at an event in Dublin on Wednesday.

Mr Richmond called on the UK to deliver its proposals to keep the Irish border open by the time European Union leaders gather at the end of June, saying the clock is ticking down to find a solution.

The EU is weighing a much stronger warning on the risk of Brexit talks collapsing without a deal if the UK fails to lay out its position in more detail next month, said a person familiar with the matter. – Bloomberg