State to auction €750m in short term debt this week

The State’s debt management agency will auction €750 million of short term debt on Thursday.

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) will auction the debt, known as treasury bills, which will mature on October 19th of this year.

Treasury bills form a small part of the State’s borrowing programme. The NTMA has said it will issue between €20 billion and €24 billion of debt this year, but the treasury bills are not included in those figures which relate to longer term debt. The bills offer investors an alternative product to longer term debt which can take years to mature.

A treasury bill auction in April took place for debt due to mature six months from the issue date. The €750 million auction then was sold at a negative yield, meaning investors would get repaid slightly less than they lent to the State.

Before that there was a €500 million auction in March for a five month bill maturing in August. That, too, was at a negative yield of -0.39 per cent.