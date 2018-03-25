Russian business links to Ireland; tech giants look for more space in Dublin

The Revenue Commissioners are investigating a number of Irish accountancy and financial firms who have set up companies on the behalf of Russian oligarchs, reports the Sunday Business Post. Meanwhile, Russian oligarchs with substantial investments in Ireland have been placed on a watch list by the US, according to the Sunday Independent. The paper claims the list includes cybersecurity expert Eugene Kaspersky, and Oleg Deripaska, who owns the Aughinish Alumina plant in Shannon, whom the paper describes as a “metals magnate”.

The Sunday Times has published its annual Rich List and reports the combined fortune of Ireland’s 300 richest is now, €79 billion, up 2.7 per cent on last year. The entry point to make the list has jumped to €52 million. Topping the list with an estimated €11.42 billion is the Weston family, whose vast food and retail empire includes Brown Thomas in the Republic and Fortnum & Mason in London. Second place goes to Denis O’Brien on €3.8 billion. New entrants on the list include Co Antrim brothers Michael and Kenny Bruce, valued at €216 million on the back of their Purplebricks online estate agency and Conor McGregor, valued at €85 million.

As reported in The Irish Times last Monday, the Irish Data Protection Commissioner initially raised concerns over Facebook’s data collection and process in 2011. The story appears on the front page of the Sunday Telegraph, while the Sunday Business Post reports that Facebook insisted it had a “lawful basis” to allow the apps to download data without users’ knowledge.

Drinks giant Heineken is to launch a new cider in the coming weeks. It will join its Orchard Thieves brand, which has taken a 12 per cent share of the cider market in less than three years. The Sunday Independent expects it to put market leader C&C under further pressure.

A new privately funded hospital group aims to create 1,000 jobs and cut waiting lists, according to Sunday Business Post. Vanguard Health Services, led by Audrey McDonnell, has created a team to set up its first integrated practice unit in north Dublin.

Software giant Salesforce is nearing a deal on a new head office in Dublin that could allow it to more than double its workforce here to 2,500 people, according to the Sunday Times. It reports the firm is considering options on the north docks. Meanwhile, the paper also reports that AIB is close to agreeing a deal to pave the way for Facebook to start building a campus-style headquarters on the current Bankcentre in Ballsbridge, Dublin.