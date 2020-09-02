Public finances sink into €9.4bn deficit as pandemic spending soars

The public finances fell further into the red last month as Government spending on wage supports linked to the pandemic soared.

The latest exchequer returns show the Government’s budget deficit – the difference between what it spends and what it takes in in taxes – rose to €9.4 billion in August.

This compares to a deficit of just €625 million this time last year, marking a year-on-year deterioration of €8.8 billion.

The deficit was driven by a big increase in Government spending, which was €43.2 billion for the period, up 28 per cent, or €9.4 billion, on last year.

“The rise in expenditure primarily reflects increased departmental drawdown in response to the Covid-19 pandemic,” said the Department of Finance, pointing particularly to health and social protection.

Overall, the figures show the Government took in €34.2 billion in taxes for the eight-month period, down €802 million, or 2.3 per cent, on last year.

Income tax, the Government’s biggest tax head, has proved remarkably resilient in the face of the Covid-19 crisis, generating €13.9 billion, which was only marginally (1.4 per cent) down on last year and above the department’s revised profile.

This is because many of the workers who have lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic were in low-paying sectors such as retail and hospitality and paid less income tax in the first place.

Corporation tax

Corporation tax receipts came to €6.5 billion for the period, which was €1.5 billion, or 31 per cent, better than expected. Business tax receipts hit a record €10.9 billion last year and are on course to eclipse that total this year.

“The August returns broadly continue the trends observed in recent months, with declines observed in most tax heads, albeit less severe than anticipated and compensated for to some extent by a continuing resilience in income tax receipts,” the department said.

“ While there remains unprecedented uncertainty in how the economic and fiscal situation will develop in the remaining four months of the year, the relatively strong performance of income tax and corporation tax, continues to represent an encouraging sign as the economy emerges from the most severe period of the pandemic restrictions,” it said.

“ September’s returns, when VAT payments are due to be received, will likely provide a clearer indicator of how a potential recovery in consumption will affect the public finances,” it added.