Property price growth cools to six-year low of 2%

The supply of new homes appears to be taking the heat out of the property market with annual inflation falling to just 2 per cent in June, its lowest level in six years. This compares to 12 per cent a year ago.

In Dublin, prices rose by just 0.1 per cent in the year to June, with house prices unchanged and apartments rising by 0.1 per cent.

The highest house-price growth in the capital was in south Dublin at 3.6 per cent, while Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown saw a decline of 4 per cent.

The rapid slowdown in property-price inflation has been linked to the pick-up in the supply of new homes. New dwelling completions rose by 25 per cent to 18,072 last year and is expected to be up again this year.

David Grin, chairman of Lotus Investment Group, a Dublin-based investment management firm, said the figures reflect a marked slowdown in house price inflation.

“While many might have assumed that the previous strong property price inflation was good for developers, in reality, stability is good for both the consumer and the developer, as it enables both to plan better over a longer term,” he said.

“Home ownership shouldn’t be speculative from a consumer’s perspective, it should simply be about having your own home,” he said. “Hopefully, the slowdown in house price inflation will lead to a corresponding slowdown in construction cost inflation,” he added.

According to the latest figures, residential property prices in the Republic, excluding Dublin, were 3.9 per cent higher in the year to June. The region outside of Dublin that saw the largest rise in property prices was the Border at 14.7 per cent, while the smallest rise was recorded in the mid-east at 0.1 per cent.

Property prices nationally have increased by 83 per cent from their trough in early 2013. Dublin residential property prices have risen 92.7 per cent from their February 2012 low, while residential property prices in the rest of the State are 81.1 per cent higher than in May 2013.