Number of Irish returning home at highest level since 2007

Nearly 29,000 Irish nationals returned home to live and work in the year to the end of April, the highest number recorded in 13 years.

New figures published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show the overall population rose by 1.1 per cent or 55,900 people year-on-year to 4.98 million.

For the same period a year earlier, there was a 1.3 per cent or 64,500 increase in the overall population to 4.92 million people.

It should be noted that the data only covers the first few weeks of the Covid crisis, with CSO statistician James Hegarty indicating that much of the impact of the pandemic isn’t covered in these sets of figures.

Net inward migration to the State fell by 14.2 per cent compared to the year to the end of April 2019, the data shows.

Overall, 85,400 people immigrated to the Republic in the 12 months to the end of April, of which 28,000 were estimated to be returning Irish nationals. This marks the highest number of returning Irish since 2007.

Net inward migration to the State in the 12 months to the end of April was 28,900 people, a reduction of 4,800 people on the previous year.

As of April, there were 644,400 non-Irish nationals estimated to be resident in the State, equivalent to 12.9 per cent of the total population.

Some 28,200 non-Irish nationals emigrated abroad from the Republic during the reporting period, meaning that net inward migration among non-Irish nationals fell by 20.9 per cent to 28,300 from 35,800 in 2019.

The number of people living in Dublin now stands at 1.42 million, with the local population increasing by 1.6 per cent over the year.

The population aged 65 and over increased by 23,900 or 3.4 per cent to 720,100 and this age group has grown by 14.3 per cent since 2016. In April people aged 65 and over accounted for 14.5 per cent of the total population.