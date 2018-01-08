Nominations open for EY Entrepreneur of the Year programme

Nominations for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2018 programme opened Monday. The theme of the programme, now in its 21st year, is “ambition” and the professional services firm has invited businesses of all sizes to submit their nominations, which will close on February 16th.

The 24 successful finalists will be announced on April 23rd. The benefits of being a finalist “extend far beyond October 2018” when the award ceremony takes place, according to Kevin McLoughlin, an EY partner.

“At EY, we see it as our responsibility to challenge our 2018 finalists and EOY alumni to re-assess their vision and goals, helping them to discover unimaginable depths to their ability, and set new, more ambitious targets.

“If we are to continue establishing our path in a new world, we must continue to be bold, forward-thinking and innovative pioneers of ambition,” Mr McLoughlin added.

The awards programme is divided into three categories – emerging, industry and international – with eight finalists chosen per category. The 24 finalists will be selected by an independent panel of judges, including former entrepreneur of the year winners and chaired by Anne Heraty of CPL Resources.

Nomination

The overall winner of last year’s programme was Harry Hughes, the chief executive of workwear clothing company Portwest. Evelyn O’Toole, of CLS, took top prize in the industry category, while Jack Teeling from the Teeling Whiskey Company won top prize in the emerging category.

Individuals who wish to put themselves forward or nominate an entrepreneur with their consent can fill out the online nomination form at www.eoy.ie or email the EY Entrepreneur of the Year team for further information at eoy@ie.ey.com.