EY Entrepreneur of the Year

David Brennan, founder of Eastgate Engineering, named EY International Entrepreneur of the Year
Construction services company was founded in 2007
Construction services company was founded in 2007
Company focuses on sustainable projects and circular engineering
Company is a frozen bakery snacking company specialising in pastries, cookies and jambons
Moran accepts award on behalf of the team that won All-Ireland championship this summer
Irish technology entrepreneur cofounded Atlantic Bridge in 2004
November 1st-6th TV highlights, including Ireland’s Fittest Family, Crá and Blue Planet III
Frank O’Keeffe talks about EY’s new strategy, its plan to hit €1.3bn in revenues and the impact of AI on the firm
They are not quite the Collisons but Eamonn and Brian Fallon made almost 240m from sale of controlling stake in media company
Inscribe aims to eliminate document fraud from financial services with its AI-powered detection platform
Eastgate Engineering is a specialist electrical and instrumentation engineering business
StormHarvester is a Belfast-headquartered AI company tackling pollution and flooding across wastewater networks
Xpress Health helps healthcare providers manage qualified professionals through a single digital platform
BeyondBMI was founded as Ireland’s first fully comprehensive, technology-enabled obesity clinic
Sisterly aims to give female health the attention it deserves and simplify women’s wellness at every stage of life.
ADHD Now is Ireland’s largest private ADHD assessment and treatment provider
Manna Air Delivery’s mission is to make lightning-fast suburban deliveries affordable, green and safe
Golden Bake supplies increasingly discerning retail and foodservice customers across multiple markets
Spanish Point Technologies provides software solutions to medium and large businesses based on emerging Microsoft technologies
Glanua delivers water, wastewater and environmental engineering solutions
Kukoon, based in Newry, is an an online-first rugs and homewares brand with a strong in-store retail presence
We profile four of the finalists chosen in the emerging category for this year’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards
Health tech company Jonathan Larbey and Mark Gilmartin set up in 2012 has expanded to Britain, the US, Australia and New Zealand
Dexgreen says maintaining financial discipline is more important than ever as market trends can change rapidly
Logistics group TST Group built its business by creating value backed by service, not by being the cheapest
Martin Group founders and brothers Paul, Gary and Mike Martin: ‘We were fortunate to grow up in an entrepreneurial family’
We profile four of the finalists chosen in the international category for this year’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards
Established in 2004 in Ireland, Taoglas is a global provider of antennas, and advanced IoT components
The company was founded in 2001 by former rugby player Gary Lavin
Lunn’s managing director has been nominated in the Established Business Category for this year’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards
We profile four of the finalists chosen in the established category for this year’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards
Xtremepush cofounder has been nominated in the Established Business Category for this year’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards
EPH Controls founder has been nominated in the Established Business Category for this year’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards
Forte Pespa founder has been nominated in the Established Business Category for this year’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards
Revive cofounder has been nominated in the emerging category for this year’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards
Crosswords & puzzles to keep you challenged and entertained
How does a post-Brexit world shape the identity and relationship of these islands
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Weddings, Births, Deaths and other family notices