Cork-based Mackin Group kickstarts expansion with UK deal

Irish consulting and talent company understood to have paid €1.5m for West Midlands business

Corporate travel rebound helps double Staycity revenues

Room rates up 15% after flurry of new property openings

Taiwan’s GlobalWafers founder wins EY World Entrepreneur of the Year

Doris Hsu beat Irishman Martin McKay to become third woman to hold title

Irish entrepreneurs knock on the gateway to Asia in Singapore

EY Entrepreneur of the Year finalists hear about country’s colonial legacy and the future of AI

Texthelp founder up for EY World Entrepreneur of the Year award

Martin McKay to represent Ireland in Monaco this week

Irish edtech to take over ‘flagship’ global English language test

Arrangement expected to add 20% to Dublin company’s revenues

EY split plan is ‘stopped, not paused,’ says Irish chief

Big Four firm eyes more growth in current financial year

Ministerial visits like ‘gold dust’ for Irish businesses in Asia

Delegation hears that Singapore has become an important launchpad for Irish companies in region

Irish entrepreneurs head to Singapore on unofficial trade mission

Trip forms part of EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year programme

Shortlist for the 2023 EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards announced

Collectively, the group generates annual revenues of more than €700m and employs over 5,000 people

The Bowie fans out to make heart surgery easier: ‘We do think this can be the future of medical imaging for decades to come’

Cardiac imaging company has raised €26m in funding so far and will seek FDA approval in 2023

Suretank founder buys back equity fund stake

Storage equipment manufacturer hopes to grow sales this year 25 per cent to €45m

EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards 2023 opens for nominations

Finalists are being sought for three categories – emerging, established and international – across all industry sectors on island of Ireland

‘I’ve never been for a job interview’: Martin McKay on betting the family farm

Texthelp founder was named EY Entrepreneur of the Year before Christmas

Receiver agrees sale of Altada to tech entrepreneur for more than €3m

Troubled tech company had expected to achieve a $1bn valuation in 2022

EY Awards: Texthelp founder Martin McKay named Entrepreneur of the Year

Antrim-based educational tech company employs 350 people and expects to double its 2020 turnover this year

EY Awards: Nutritics MD Stephen Nolan wins sustainability award

Food tech business has developed carbon footprint scoring system for food service sector

EY Awards: Conack Construction founders named established entrepreneurs of the year

Tom O'Connor and Kieran Cusack founded the Limerick-based business in the middle of the recession

EY Awards: OneProjects founders win best emerging entrepreneurs

Irish-German medical tech company has raised more than €26m in funding to develop high-res cardiac scan device

Special Olympics chief Mary Davis to receive EY honour

Winners of Entrepreneur of the Year awards to be announced at ceremony on Thursday

‘I don’t lose my temper. It’s a waste of energy’

Jamie O’Rourke of utilities contractor Mainline on surfing mantras, assessing risk and harnessing the power of nature

Irish executives ring opening bell on Wall Street

Tricolour flown alongside US and UK flags from front of stock exchange building to mark occasion in rare gesture

Lessons from gridiron for Irish business leaders on dealing with the unexpected

EY Entrepreneur of the Year finalists learn about American football, the unravelling of Enron and the Texas two-step at CEO Retreat in Austin

Drumshanbo Gunpowder Gin nominated with top brands for US industry award

News comes at 'a pivotal time for the business in the US', says owner Pat Rigney

Freshly Chopped founder to bring boxing fitness brand to Ireland

Businessman Brian Lee said he plans open two UBX gyms in south Dublin as a franchisee

EY Entrepreneur of the Year profiles

We profile the remaining four finalists chosen in the established category for this year’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards

Meet our four EY Entrepreneur of the Year finalists in the Established category

We profile four finalists chosen in the established category for this year’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards

EY Entrepreneur of the Year profiles

We profile the remaining five finalists chosen in the international category for this year’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards

EY Entrepreneur of the Year profiles

We profile two of the eight finalists chosen in the emerging category for this year’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards, followed by two in the international category

EY Entrepreneur of the Year profiles

We profile four of the eight finalists chosen in the emerging category for this year’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards

EY Entrepreneur of the Year profiles

In the emerging category, we profile four of the eight finalists chosen for this year’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards

Brian O’Sullivan of Zeus Packaging named EY Entrepreneur of the Year

EY awards: Company employs more than 670 and has annual revenue of over €300m

Sculpted By Aimee founder named best emerging entrepreneur

EY Awards: Dubliner Aimee Connolly established cosmetics business in 2016

EY Awards: Tobermore Concrete MD named industry entrepreneur of the year

David Henderson leads workforce of 400 producing 8.5m concrete products a year

EY Awards: Zeus Packaging founder named International Entrepreneur of the Year

Brian O’Sullivan initially funded Zeus by selling houses he had invested in during his studies

Mary Robinson receives EY award for dedication to addressing climate crisis

Former president ‘displays many key characteristics that are shared by successful entrepreneurs’

EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards: ‘Start earlier, scale earlier, seek out good mentors’

Kevin Brennan, Michael Burke and Peter Foley nominated in the International category

EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards: 'Be determined, remain focused, work hard'

The people behind Deli Lites, Zeus Packaging, EPS and Atlantic Dawn Group

EY Entrepreneur of the Year: 'Every deal will die at least once, be sure to hold your nerve'

The final four of eight shortlisted nominees in the industry category of the award

EY Entrepreneur of the Year award: ‘Entrepreneurship should be a Leaving Cert subject’

We profile four more nominees in the industry category of the awards

