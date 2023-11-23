The 26th annual EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards were held in Powerscourt Hotel in Wicklow on Thursday
EY said the Staycity Group has ‘grown to become one of Europe’s leading aparthotel operators’
Activ8 Solar Energies has installed more than 100,000 solar panels across the country since it was established in 2007
EY praised the ‘disruptive and dynamic business’ for the cost, operational and sustainability benefits it offers to clients
State company’s chief executive to receive a special award at EY Entrepreneur of the Year ceremony on Thursday
‘Nothing ever keeps me up at night’: Gourmet Food Parlour owner on expansion and navigating adversity
Lorraine Heskin has just opened three new outlets in Arnotts
Mullingar-based fire safety engineering group is backed by Dutch private equity firm Waterland
EY Entrepreneur of the Year profiles: From fire safety to plastics recycling, here are some of this year’s nominees
We profile the remaining four finalists chosen in the international category for this year’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards
EY Entrepreneur of the Year profiles: From solar power to digital tech, crisps and emissions, here are some of this year’s nominees
We profile four of the finalists chosen in the international category for this year’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards
EY Entrepreneur of the Year profiles: From exam software to timber, healthcare, and bread, here are some of this year’s nominees
We profile the remaining four finalists chosen in the established category for this year’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards
EY Entrepreneur of the Year profiles: From pets to solar energy, healthcare and food catering, here are some of this year’s nominees
We profile four of the eight finalists chosen in the established category for this year’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards
EY Entrepreneur of the Year profiles: From pallets to clothing, here’s how this year’s nominees are breaking through
We profile the remaining three finalists chosen in the emerging category for this year’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards
EY Entrepreneur of the Year profiles: From car-charging to school meals, here’s how this year’s nominees are breaking through
We profile four of the seven finalists chosen in the emerging category for this year’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards
Riley’s Aine Kilkenny: ‘We fundamentally believe period products should be treated the exact same as toilet paper’
Co-founder of period care company talks about global expansion, how she was inspired by her late father, and how Tiger Woods makes her furious
