New €100 and €200 banknotes enter circulation

New €100 and €200 banknotes with upgraded security features enter circulation today.

The notes include a satellite hologram at the top of the silvery stripe that shows € symbols which move around when the banknote it tilted and become clearer under direct light.

The silvery stripe also shows a portrait of Europa, the architectural motif and a large € symbol. The new €100 and €200 banknotes also feature an enhanced emerald number.

While the emerald number is present on all newly circulated notes, this enhanced version also shows € symbols inside the number.

The notes are the same height as the €50 banknote, which makes them easier to handle and process by machines. They will also fit better in people’s wallets and last longer, as they will be subject to less wear and tear, the Central Bank said.

Existing €100 and €200 note will continue to be legal tender alongside the new ones and will be gradually withdrawn from circulation at a future date.