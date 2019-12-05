Makhlouf promises KBC chief Central Bank ‘will continue to be annoying’

Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf responded publicly on Thursday for the first time to the head of KBC Group bemoaning the regulator’s ongoing focus on the tracker mortgage scandal, saying he “may regret the fact that we will continue to be annoying”.

Appearing before the Oireachtas finance committee for the first time since he took on the role three months’ ago, Mr Makhlouf said: “Under my leadership, I am absolutely determined to make sure that the practices and culture and behaviours of the past are not repeated. We’re going to make sure the banks are held to account for their actions.”

KBC Group chief executive Johan Thijs, whose group injected €1.4 billion into its Irish unit during the financial crisis, was forced on November 15th to apologise for his “insensitive” comments on the tracker mortgage scandal the previous day, after drawing censure from the Minister for Finance and consumer activists. Mr Thijs had told analysts the previous day that regulator’s focus on the tracker debacle and “nitty-gritty stuff” was holding the industry back.

“If I recall correctly, that particular gentleman described our work as annoying and one of the things I can tell you this is that he may regret the fact that we will continue to be annoying,” Mr Makhlouf told the committee.

‘Protect bank profits’

Mr Makhlouf also recalled a conversation last week with an unnamed “stakeholder” outside the Central Bank, who told him that the regulator has “got to protect bank profits” at a time when income is being squeezed by an ultra-low interest rate environment internationally and Irish mortgage-lending limits.

“My response to him is that my job and our job is not to protect profits. Our job is to protect bank stability,” he said, acknowledging, however, that the profitability of lenders is linked to financial stability.

Forced to apologise: KBC group chief executive Johan Thijs. Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons

Meanwhile, Mr Makhlouf said that Irish lenders have “a bit more flexibility” within existing mortgage rules to lend to would-be home buyers, a day after the regulator decided to leave lending restrictions in place.

Still, deputy governor Sharon Donnery said that individual banks have to operate within their “own risk appetite”, adding that some may be unwilling to offer too many loans to first-time buyers that amount to more than 90 per cent of a property’s value, as allowed by limited exemptions to the rules.

In resisting calls from politicians and bankers to loosen lending caps, the Central Bank noted on Wednesday that there are signs that households are increasingly borrowing to the maximum allowed as house price growth outpaces that of incomes.

The bank estimates that house prices would have been 26 per cent higher in March – above CelticTiger levels – had the rules not been introduced in 2015.