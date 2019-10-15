Irish financial system ready for Brexit, Central Bank governor says

The Central Bank has done as much as it could have been expected to do to make sure the country’s financial system is ready for whatever manner neighboring Britain leaves the European Union, its new governor said on Tuesday.

In his first remarks to reporters since assuming the role in September, Gabriel Makhlouf said Brexit would not be a good thing for Ireland, regardless of how Britain leaves the bloc.

“I’ve been impressed with the work that I’ve seen the bank doing and have done on preparing for Brexit and I’m also pretty confident that we’ve probably done as much as we can be expected to have done to make sure the financial system is ready for whatever happens,” Mr Makhlouf said.