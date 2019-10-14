IDA chief appointed adjunct professor at Smurfit business school

IDA Ireland’s chief executive, Martin Shanahan, has joined the UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School for a five-year appointment as an adjunct professor.

Mr Shanahan will undertake a limited number of lectures to master of science (MSc), master of business administration (MBA) and executive education students on topics such as industrial policy, Irish competitiveness, investment decision making, strategy development and leading and managing through change, according to the UCD Smurfit Business School.

The IDA, where Mr Shanahan has been chief executive for the past five years, has been most active in recent times securing Brexit-related investments. The agency said earlier this year that 80 firms were approved for investment in 2018, which would result in 5,300 associated jobs.

Firms including US investment bank Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Britain’s Barclays and New York-based insurer Travelers are among firms that have decided to set up EU hubs in Dublin to maintain access to clients across the union in the wake of Brexit.

Unique perspective

Technology giants such as Facebook, Salesforce and LinkedIn are also in expansionary mode in Ireland.

Mr Shanahan, who was previously chief executive of Forfás, the national policy advisory board for enterprise, trade, science, technology and innovation, holds a masters of research in education degree from Lancaster University, a bachelor of science degree in management from Trinity College Dublin as well as an M.Sc and higher diploma from Dublin Institute of Technology.

His background will bring international business and national policy experience to the role and offer students a unique perspective on Ireland’s industrial development, economic competitiveness and attractiveness to foreign direct investors. He will also offer insight into the strategic, decision-making processes of global, multinational companies.