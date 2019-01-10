Irish consumer sentiment ‘steady, but not stable’

Cantillon: Brexit brinkmanship looms over economic outlook

Irish consumers finished the year in a worse mood about the economy and their personal finances than they were 12 months previously. Photograph: Aidan Crawley

Irish consumers finished the year in a worse mood about the economy and their personal finances than they were 12 months previously. Photograph: Aidan Crawley

 

Deteriorating consumer confidence may have contributed to a waning of economic sentiment across the euro zone and the EU as a whole last month, according to European Commission figures, but Irish consumer sentiment held up in December.

Holding up, however, is not exactly the same as holding firm.

The latest KBC Bank Ireland/ESRI Consumer Sentiment index for the last month of 2018 shows that the overall reading was unchanged on November – the first time there has been no movement since 1998 – but within this taking of the overall temperature, worries about the economic outlook have increased sharply.

Last year was also only the second in eight years that Irish consumers finished the year in a worse mood about the economy and their personal finances than they were 12 months previously.

The reason should, by now, be obvious: the UK is gambling with its own economic health and that of others by dicing with a no-deal Brexit through its ongoing commitment to blinkered political brinkmanship.

As a result, Irish consumer sentiment is “steady, but not stable”, as KBC Bank Ireland chief economist Austin Hughes put it. He also had this caveat: “Our sense is that Irish consumers continue to have considerable difficulties in assessing both the likelihood and possible impact of potentially important changes in their circumstances in the year ahead.”

In other words, Brexit is such an unusual act of self-sabotage, that no one can anticipate – or be reasonably expected to anticipate – what the impact of a no-deal, cliff-edge, all-bets-off one would be. A rollercoaster may still lie in waiting.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.