Trump says US ‘has to have’ Greenland for national security

The motorcade of US vice-president JD Vance as he travelled through the US military's Pituffik Space Base, Greenland, on March 28th, 2025. Photograph: Jim Watson/Getty Images

US president Donald Trump on ‍Monday reasserted the United States ‌has have Greenland for its national security ‍and said a special envoy he appointed to the Arctic island would “lead the charge”.

Mr Trump named Louisiana governor ⁠Jeff ⁠Landry on Sunday ⁠as his special envoy to ‍Greenland, drawing renewed criticism from Denmark and Greenland over Washington’s ‌interest in ‌the mineral-rich island.

Mr Trump has advocated for Greenland, a self-governing Danish territory, to become part of the United States, citing its strategic importance and mineral resources.

Mr Landry, who took office as governor in January 2024, publicly supports the idea.

“We need Greenland for national security, not for minerals ... If you take a look at Greenland, you look up ‌and down the coast, you have Russian and Chinese ships all over the place. We need it for national security. We have to have it,” Mr Trump told reporters in Palm Beach, Florida, adding ⁠that Mr Landry wanted to “lead the charge”.

Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland’s prime minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, earlier said in a joint statement that ‌Greenland ​belongs ‍to Greenlanders.

“You cannot annex another country. Not even with an argument about international security,” they said. “Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders and the US shall not take over Greenland.”

Mr Landry, in a post on X, thanked Trump: “It’s an honor to serve ... in this volunteer position to make Greenland a part of the U.S. This in no way affects my position as Governor of Louisiana!”

The ⁠Trump administration put further pressure on Copenhagen on Monday, when it suspended leases for five large offshore wind projects being built off the East Coast of ⁠the United States, including two being developed by Denmark’s state-controlled Orsted.

Greenland, a former Danish colony with a population of about 57,000, has the right to declare independence under a 2009 agreement but remains heavily reliant on fishing and Danish subsidies.

Its strategic position between Europe and North America makes it a key ‍site for the US ballistic missile defence system, while its mineral wealth has heightened US interest in reducing reliance on Chinese exports.

After Mr Trump made the appointment on Sunday, Greenland’s prime minister commented on Facebook: “We have woken up again to a new announcement from the US president. This may sound big, but it does not change anything for us. We decide our own future.”

Danish foreign minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on Monday he would summon US ambassador Kenneth Howery, who had pledged “mutual respect” during a recent visit to Greenland.

“Out of nowhere, there is now a special US presidential representative, who, according to himself, is tasked with taking over Greenland. This is, of course, completely unacceptable,” Mr Rasmussen ‌told TV2.

Denmark has sought to repair ‌strained ties with Greenland over the past year, while also trying to ease tensions with the Trump administration by investing in Arctic defence to address US criticisms about inadequate security.

“It is a difficult situation that our allies for a lifetime are putting us in,” the Danish prime ‌minister, Ms Frederiksen, said in an Instagram post. – Reuters