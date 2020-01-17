Irish company that collects subscriptions for porn sites records €3m profit

Pretax profits at a Dublin-based company that collects subscriptions from premium users of a global porn empire, increased by 14 per cent to $3.36 million (€3 million) in 2018.

MG Billing Ltd is a subsidiary of Canadian company, MindGeek, which counts Pornhub and Youporn among its assets.

New accounts show that the Irish company recorded the increase in pretax profits after revenues went up by 8 per cent from $203.44 million to $220.9 million in 2018. This equates to weekly revenue of $4.2 million for 2018.

The company’s accounts show that it has generated revenue of more than $1.07 billion between 2014 and 2018.

The principal activity of MG Billing is the resale of membership subscriptions and management of online membership for certain websites primarily delivered through online and mobile media platforms.

The directors of MG Billing said they considered the result for the year to be satisfactory given prevailing market conditions.

MG Billing Limited was one of a network of MindGeek firms to set up here in 2013.