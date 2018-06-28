Few options for Donohoe on three in 10 earners outside tax net

More of income tax total now coming from smaller number of higher earners
The income tax burden on lower earners here is well below the average.

The income tax burden on lower earners here is well below the average.

 

How do so many people in Ireland escape the income tax net entirely? Because recent budgets have made sure that this was the case, that’s how.

The latest Revenue data shows that 956,200 tax units – single people and jointly assessed couples – will not be liable to pay any income tax this year, about 37 per cent of the total. Some of these will be caught in the universal social charge (USC) net. But even when this is taken into account, some 769,800 will pay no income tax or USC – about 29 per cent of total earners.

During the economic boom, successive budgets took more and more people out of the tax net entirely. This was dramatically reversed as crisis hit the public finances. The introduction of the USC in 2011, then kicking in at income levels of just over €4,000, was the key change. However, subsequently the earnings level at which people become liable to the USC has been increased to €13,000.

The income tax burden on lower earners here is well below the average. The flip side is that the Irish tax system is, according to the OECD, the most progressive among its European Union members. In other words middle to higher earners in Ireland pay more than the international average.

There are a few key policy issues here. One is the need to have a progressive system to fund welfare and social services. A second is the goal of having a solid and wide tax base. The reliance on income tax as a source of revenue has risen significantly in recent years, and within the income tax total more is now coming from a smaller number of higher earners.

And the final issue is competitiveness, with warnings from business that high taxation on those earning above the average – and particularly above about €70,000 – can make it harder to attract investment.

The political reality for the Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, is that once you take people out of the net, it is very hard to put them back in, except in an emergency. Those households outside the tax net are likely to stay there. And with few new sources of revenue, income tax and USC relief will remain incremental. Talk of phasing out the USC has been long forgotten.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.