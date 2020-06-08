Call for zero rate VAT as stores reopen; CRH US subsidiary accused of discrimination

The Government should consider introducing a zero VAT rate for some businesses, according to KPMG, one of the State’s largest accountancy firms. The call comes as new figures show the reopening of the construction sector failed to spark a swift rebound in activity last month. figures from ISME also show that as many as 94,000 jobs could be lost with business uncertainty.

A US subsidiary of Irish building materials giant CRH agreed to pay $300,000 (€265,715) in back wages and interest after the company was alleged to have discriminated against female and African American applicants who applied for positions as glass workers at a facility in Georgia, writes Peter Hamilton.

Peter also reports on a technology company that has repurposed its business-to-business order processing app so that consumers can buy goods from wholesalers, food producers, farmers and independent retailers in a move that can significantly shorten the supply chain.

Staying with the farming sector, Irish agri-tech business Devenish says it expects to grow revenues to £240 million (€269.3 million) this year.

Laura Slattery interviews editor-in-chief of US Glamour magazine Samantha Barry, originally from Ballincollig, Co Cork, on how the publication has radically altered its strategy in the face of Covid-19 and reacted to Black Live Matters protests.

Chris Johns asks if we are placing too much confidence in scientific forecast models for the spread of Covid-19. “It’s tempting for an economist to wonder if epidemiologists are repeating some of the mistakes made by economists years ago.”

With so much focus on pandemic and protests many will have missed that last Friday was World Environment Day. However, Pilita Clark argues that despite the focus on “massive unemployment” and government indebtedness, the recovery will be greener than the last one.