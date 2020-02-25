Accumulated profits at David McWilliams’ media company hits €675,000

Accumulated profits at the media company operated by author and economist David McWilliams last year increased to €679,069.

Iconic Media Ltd’s latest accounts show that accumulated profits increased by €51,364 from €627,705 to €679,069 in the 12 months to the end of March last.

The value of the company’s investments reduced from €713,661 to €689,661 following a disposal of €28,000.

Pay to directors totalled €146,048. This was a sharp decrease on the €286,000 paid the previous year which was made up of €136,000 in remuneration and €150,000 in pension contributions. The accounts state that the assets of the defined contribution pension scheme are held separately from those of the company in an independently administered fund.

At the end of last March, the firm owed €80,662 to Mr McWilliams – down from the €154,077 owed at the end of March 2018.

Mr McWilliams generates income from his writing, including as a columnist with The Irish Times, and from corporate speaking engagements for the likes of Google. He is also adjunct professor of global economics at the School of Business,Trinity College Dublin.

Mr McWilliams has written a number of best-selling books including Renaissance Nation, The Pope’s Children, Generation Game and Follow the Money. He co-founded the economics and stand-up comedy festival Kilkenomics and also the popular literary festival, the Dalkey Book Festival.