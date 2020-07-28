DAA wants Covid tests, banks and payments breaks, and a new Irish whiskey

Passengers from non-green list countries should prove they have tested negative for coronavirus before travelling here, State airports company DAA will tell TDs and Senators today, while Ryanair will argue that there is no legal basis for the Government’s trave restrictions. Barry O’Halloran, Jack Horgan-Jones and Jennifer Bray have the details.

Sticking with aviation, Cork airport should get State aid alongside regional gateways such as Knock and Kerry as Covid-19 has almost wiped out its revenues, TDs and Senators will hear today. Barry O’Halloran and Martin Wall report.

Borrowers who have availed of a payment break on their home loan during the Covid-19 crisis can expect to pay up to €4,500 to get back on track over the terms of the loan, an Oireachtas committee has been told. Ciarán Hancock and Martin Wall go through the numbers.

The Co Mayo company behind the Grace O’Malley Irish whiskey brand is back with a new whiskey that celebrates the 1916 Proclamation. Charlie Taylor reports.

When the coronavirus crisis erupted, Justin McCarthy expected sales of the Irish Farmers Journal would dip as much as 20 per cent. Instead, they started to climb at double-digit rates, with the year-on-year increase in paid circulation accelerating to 17 per cent in June. Laura Slattery has the background.

Owning an Irish holiday home is coming into its own. But how much will it cost? Joanne Hunt goes through the numbers in our weekly personal finance feature.

In Q&A, a reader wonders if a will that a wife makes still holds while there is no legal separation in place? Dominic Coyle has the answer.

In media and marketing, Laura Slattery says a legacy of Covid-19 habits could be accelerated take-up of video-on-demand, which would be bad news for traditional TV broadcasters.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our business news alerts and our Business Today daily email news digest.