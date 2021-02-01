Quintain given go-ahead for first phase of 1,300 home plan for Cherrywood

House-builder Quintain has been given the go-ahead for the first phase of its plan to deliver 1,300 new homes in Cherrywood Village by 2025.

Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council has granted planning permission for 136 homes to Quintain Developments Ireland Ltd at Laughanstown and Brennanstown in Cherrywood, Dublin 18.

Cherrywood Village is located on a 65-acre site within the Cherrywood Strategic Development Zone (SDZ), and will comprise a mix of new houses, duplexes and apartments with two public parks, 27 acres of green space, and more than 4,300 square metres of retail and civic amenities in the village centre.

The 136 homes to receive planning permission comprise of 80 two, three and four bedroomed houses, and 56 duplexes, with construction due to start as soon as the Covid-19 related lockdown on the sector is lifted.

“This is the first step in a development that will provide much needed new housing supply in Dún Laoghaire–Rathdown that is well-connected to existing infrastructure and amenities,” said joint managing partner of Quintain Ireland, Michael Hynes on Monday.

“Our plans for Cherrywood Village will cater to a range of different housing needs with a particular focus on young families and first-time buyers.”

Cherrywood Village is situated close to major employers like Vodafone and Microsoft in Sandyford, and Dell and Elavon in Cherrywood Science and Technology Park. The Laughanstown Luas Station is located at the heart of the project.

Cherrywood Village represents around half of Quintain’s 118-acre land holding in the area, acquired from Hines and King Street Capital.

In addition to its land holdings at Cherrywood, Quintain will be responsible for the residential development of a further 340 acres of prime assets in Ireland at Adamstown, Clonburris, and Portmarnock.

Overall, Quintain plans to develop around 56,000 square metres of commercial space and more than 9,000 new homes.