Irish plasterboard maker invests €8m in quarry development

An Irish arm of global construction materials manufacturer Saint-Gobain is planning an €8 million investment which will create 44 short-term jobs.

Gyproc, an Irish plaster and plasterboard manufacturer which is based in Cavan and is owned by the Saint-Gobain group, will invest the €8 million as part of the development of its quarry in Knocknacran, Co Monaghan.

Following the development Gyproc will recommence operations in the quarry, ensuring it has access to a long-term supply of gypsum rock which is used to produce plaster and plasterboard.

Work on the site is set to continue until June this year, and 44 jobs will be created during the working period.

Brian Dolan, the managing director of Saint-Gobain construction products in Ireland, said the announcement was “significant” as it ensured the company had “long-term access to the necessary raw material to continue meeting high levels of demand for Gyproc products”.

“This, in turn, helps to ensure the future of our factory in Kingscourt, and allows us to plan accordingly. In addition, we are also delighted that this investment will benefit the local economy with the creation of 44 jobs during the development period.”

Gyproc has manufactured in Ireland since 1936, and has been involved in construction projects including the National Convention Centre, the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre and Dublin Airport’s Terminal Two building. The company employs 220 people between its Dublin head office and its Cavan-based factory.

Saint-Gobain employs a total of 700 people on the island of Ireland, and has over 170,000 employees worldwide.