Change at Cairn as it appoints new directors, chief commercial officer steps down

Construction firm Cairn Homes has appointed three new independent non-executive directors, following a review of the board.

The company also said its chief commercial officer Kevin Stanley would leave the company at the beginning of next month.

Jayne McGivern and David O’Beirne will join the board from March 1 st. Linda Hickey will take up her role later in the year, following her retirement from her current role as head of corporate banking at Goodbody Stockbrokers. The date for her retirement will be confirmed in April. She previously worked at NCB Stockbrokers and Merrill Lynch, and is also non-executive director at Kingspan and is chair of the board of the Irish Blood Transfusion Service.

Ms McGivern is currently global executive vice president of development and construction for Madison Square Garden, responsible for overseeing venue development projects, and managing the company’s planned MSG Sphere venues in Las Vegas and London. Prior to that she held senior roles with Redrow, Multiplex and Anschutz Entertainment Group in London. She also led her own private property investment vehicle Red Grouse, and also serves on the board of Skanska, heads up the board of the UK Ministry of Defence Infrastructure Organisation.

Mr O’Beirne is a former managing partner of the international law firm Eversheds Sutherland in Dublin. Currently a partner in its corporate and commercial department, Mr O’Beirne is also a former head of that department.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Jayne, Linda and David to the Board as non-executive Directors.

“As the group continues to grow and expand, the appointment of three new directors will bring invaluable property sector, capital markets, legal expertise and broaden the diversity and experience of our board,” said John Reynolds, chairman of Cairn. “ Both Linda and David bring a depth of cross sectoral experience in their fields which includes significant exposure to the construction and property sector, capital markets and corporate governance spheres. Jayne brings deep global property knowledge to the board as well as experience of scaling businesses.”

Mr Reynolds also thanked Mr Stanley for his contribution to the company. . “We benefited greatly from Kevin’s 25-year industry experience, and his commercial leadership across our portfolio helped put our company in the strong position it is in today,” he said.