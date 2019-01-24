Hines receives planning permission for 146 apartments in Cherrywood

Developer Hines has received planning permission for 146 apartments at the Cherrywood development in Dublin in addition to the 1,269 apartments already approved and under construction.

Located close to the Cherrywood Town Centre and the new Tully Park, the development of new apartments includes parking spaces for 189 cars and 166 bicycles.

“This is further good progress for the new town of Cherrywood as we start to see additional aspects of the strategic development zone masterplan now starting to unfold,” said Brian Moran, Hines senior managing director.

“With quality public transport and excellent recreation facilities already in situ, people living here will also have access to the best residential amenities available in Ireland, ” he said.

Urban development

Located between Cabinteely and Loughlinstown in south County Dublin, Cherrywood is the largest single urban development project in Ireland, eventually to become home to a population of about 25,000 people.

When completed, Cherrywood will have three new parks, an all-weather multi-purpose pitch, six tennis courts, a sports pavilion and more than 3,000 trees.