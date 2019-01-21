Cartrawler founder seeks to build 55 apartments in Terenure

One of the brothers who founded Cartrawler, a car rental technology company, is seeking planning permission for a 55-unit development in south Dublin’s Terenure.

Greg Turley, who, along with his brother Niall, made about €200 million from the sale of Cartrawler between 2011 and 2014, is planning to develop a six-storey, build-to-rent scheme on a site which formerly housed Rathdown Motors.

A build-to-rent development is one in which the developers don’t sell the assets, but rent out the apartments to individuals.

In this case, the company in which Greg and his other brother Mark Turley are the sole shareholders, Borrisron Limited, is also looking for permission to develop three commercial units and a café on the ground floor of the Terenure building.

But local residents have raised concerns as to the height of the development and the resultant impact on traffic in the area.

Jim Dowling of the Terenure Residents’ Association said the size of the proposed building is a cause for concern. “It’s enormous compared to anything around the place,” he said.

‘Insensitive’ project

Labour councillor Mary Freehill said the planned apartment block is “quite insensitive” and “flies in the face of the planning practices in the area”.

Speaking to The Irish Times, Cllr Freehill noted the previous height restriction for the area was 13m before being increased by the council to 15m last year. However, a change to height restrictions introduced by Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy means the 21m development is within guidelines.

Aside from the height of the development, Cllr Freehill flagged that the development would lead to “major congestion”.

A traffic impact assessment prepared for Borrisron, however, reported that the development’s access junction would be able to operate effectively with “negligible queues and delays when the development is completed in 2021”.

The brownfield site was previously occupied by Rathdown Motors, which closed in 2012 having been in business for over 25 years. It was founded by Mark Turley in 1986. In November 2012, Lisney sought €2.9 million for the 0.23 hectare (0.57 of an acre) site which fronts on to Templeogue Road, Terenure Place and Terenure Road West.

Plans submitted to Dublin City Council in December show that the Turley brothers intend to demolish the existing facilities to build 40 one-bedroom apartments and 15 two bedroom apartments. They will also develop an underground car park for 37 cars as well as bike lock-up facilities.

In a planning report accompanying the submission, planning consultants McCutcheon Halley argued the development would “deliver much-needed housing supply in the city” and provides for an “efficient use of appropriately zoned and serviced land”.