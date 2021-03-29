Ballymore makes two appointments to its senior leadership team

Property developer Ballymore has made two appointments to its senior leadership team to oversee the development of its Irish portfolio of residential and commercial projects.

Patrick Phelan has been appointed to a new role of managing director Ireland, while Linda Mulryan-Condron has taken up the new post of deputy managing director. Ms Mulryan-Condron is a daughter of Sean Mulryan, the company’s co-founder.

Ballymore said the appointments were in “response to increased activity in both suburban housebuilding and in several key mixed-use developments in central Dublin”.

Ballymore is currently operating from 15 sites here, comprising about 6,000 residential units. It is also developing 79,000sq m (850,000sq ft) office space, three hotels, retail units and cultural and community spaces.

Behavioural neuroscientist

Mr Phelan was Ballymore’s director of corporate finance. Before joining Ballymore, he was a director with Irish real estate group CBRE, and he also previously worked for the National Treasury Management Agency, JPMorgan Chase, Bear Stearns and PwC.

Ms Mulryan-Condron joined Ballymore in 2015, and was its operations and communications director for the past three years. She previously spent seven years as a behavioural neuroscientist in the pharmaceutical industry.

Commenting on the appointments, Mr Mulryan, who is chairman and group chief executive of Ballymore, said: “We have invested significantly in our Irish landbank over recent years, having acquired a number of large sites for residential and mixed-use projects. In this newly-created role, Patrick will manage the execution of Ballymore’s growing Irish development portfolio whilst enhancing the existing Ballymore team and skillset in Dublin.”

Immediate opportunities

Mr Phelan welcomed the opportunity to grow the business further. “We have immediate opportunities to deliver contemporary city living, alongside retail and office space in historic locations such as St James Gate, Connolly Station and promising new acquisitions on the waterfront in Bray. We continue to invest in the most desirable and sought-after suburban locations such as Malahide, Naas, Leixlip, Newbridge and many others.”

Ballymore is an Irish family-run developer, established by Mr Mulryan and his wife Bernardine in Ballymore Eustace in 1982.

For 2021, Ballymore said its priorities included continuing the Connolly Quarter mixed-use development, partnering with Diageo to create a neighbourhood scheme at the site of the Guinness brewery at St James’s Gate, and creating a new waterside project in Bray, Co Wicklow.

Ballymore has significant land holdings across Europe with about 10,000 homes currently under construction across the United Kingdom and Ireland. In 2020, it completed several suburban residential developments in Dublin and Naas and progressed its Dublin Landings development in the capital’s docklands.