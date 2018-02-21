Wicklow restaurant/bar on 1 acre for sale for €2.25m

A thriving bar and restaurant business with planning approval for a large extension on the 1-acre grounds at Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow, is expected to attract considerable interest when it goes on the market today through Lisney.

Ross Shorten of that agency is seeking €2.25 million for Pluck’s of Kilmacanogue, which marks the gateway to the Wicklow Mountains and the last prominent services location on the N11 before it joins the M50.

The business has been trading for almost 200 years and was rebranded by the current owners when they acquired it in 2014.

A new kitchen and cold room have since been added and planning permission has been obtained for an additional floor area of 269sq m (2,895sq ft) to expand the restaurant, bar and function areas as well as the kitchen.

Shorten said the additional space would appeal to the licensed and restaurant trade as well as the retail and development market.

The grounds have 92 car parking spaces.