WeWork Dublin offices stay open while own staff work from home

Flexible workspace provider WeWork has introduced a “work-from-home” policy for employees across its Dublin office network as part of its efforts to deal with the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

Each of the company’s locations at Charlemont Exchange, Iveagh Court and No 2 Dublin Landings will continue to operate however with access to all offices being controlled through the use of keycards only. Individuals or companies using the premises to conduct their business are being offered “virtual support”, with WeWork staff available to deal with queries by email or phone.

WeWork took the decision to remove its own personnel from each of its Dublin properties last Wednesday on foot of the Government’s recommendation, that where possible, employers should allow their staff to work from home.

In an email explaining the move to the users of its Dublin locations , the company said it was taking “unprecedented measures to protect our teams from the spread of coronavirus”.

“ We have implemented a ‘work-from-home’ policy for our community team. You will continue to receive their support virtually via our support ticket system or email. Our team can also give you a call if there’s a ticket that would be easier to discuss on the phone.”

Pre-register

And while the company assured its clients that security teams would continue to be on site on a 24-hour basis, seven days a week, the email “strongly advised that its buildings only be accessed during standard business hours (9am - 6pm). WeWork also advised its clients that they would now be required to pre-register any guests in advance of bringing them to any of WeWork’s Dublin offices.

In terms of facilities at each of its locations, the company said while coffee and filtered water machines would operate during business hours, alcohol taps and fruit water would no longer be available.

While some might question WeWork’s decision to keep its offices in Dublin and other locations across the world open, the company’s chairman, Marcelo Claure, and its CEO, Sandeep Mathrani, explained their position in a social media post last week.

They said: “WeWork is in an incredibly unique position. WeWork is a service provider and we have an obligation to keep our buildings open. In the same way we expect certain businesses to remain open for us – whether it be a fulfillment centre to send us a package, a bank so we can handle finances, grocery stores and pharmacies to supply us our valued goods – we too have members counting on us to remain open so they can run their companies to generate revenue, pay their people, and continue serving their customers.”

Global network

Referring to the measures WeWork had introduced across its global network in response to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, they added: “We have undertaken a range of efforts from increased building cleanings, new work-from-home policies, reduced staffing models, rotational work programmes, Uber subsidies to avoid mass transportation, and more. These changes have been made to prioritise the health and safety of you, our members and our communities and will continue to be enhanced, as appropriate. Where we believe we can operate our buildings safely, and in accordance with government policies, we will keep those buildings open.”