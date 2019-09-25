Three more names added to the food and beverage line-up at Central Plaza

As the redevelopment of the Central Bank’s former Dame Street headquarters in Dublin nears completion, Hines and the Peterson Group have added three new names to the food and beverage line-up at the scheme.

The arrival of Gino’s Gelato, Las Iguanas and Bujo Burger, brings the pre-leasing at the newly-named Central Plaza to 75 per cent.

While Gino’s Gelato is already an established operator in the Irish market thanks to the popularity of its Belgian waffles, crêpes and icecream, Las Iguanas’s Central Plaza restaurant will give Dubliners their first opportunity to sample its Latin American cuisine. Bujo Burger already has a popular outlet in Sandymount. Las Iguanas’ premises will occupy the annex unit of 6,297sq ft while Bujo and Gino’s will occupy 2,659sq ft and 678sq ft respectively.

Further food and beverage letting announcements are due later this year on the remaining units at Central Plaza according to letting agent Mervyn Ellis of BNP Paribas Real Estate.

The eight floors of office space at One Central Plaza meanwhile are already leased to flexible workspace provider WeWork, and in addition to Amtrust Financial which occupies 6-8 College Green, the scheme will house more than 1,300 office workers. In total there will be upward of 1,500 workers on-site across all uses.

The top two floors of the Sam Stephenson-designed building are being transformed to create Dublin’s largest rooftop destination offering unobstructed 360-degree views of the city. Hotel and restaurant entrepreneur Zafar Shah is creating three different venues under one roof which will see it active from early morning to late evening attracting tourists, local shoppers, office workers and corporate events.