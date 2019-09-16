Plans lodged for student residence in Liberties ‘akin to hotel’

Plans have been lodged with An Bord Pleanála for 368 student beds in Dublin’s Liberties where the promoters are promising to provide high-end student accommodation “akin to a boutique hotel”.

The Ardee Point student accommodation scheme is to be operated by UK-based Nido Student. According to consultants for applicants, Summix FRC Developments Ltd, Thornton O’Connor Town Planning, Nido Student “positions itself differently . . . providing accommodation akin to a boutique hotel ”.

The planned student quarters are to have a gym and cinema. It is to be located at the Brewery Block site bounded by St Luke’s Avenue, BrabazonPlace/Row and Ardee Street at Dublin.The planning documents state that following the Brexit vote it is anticipated that Ireland – particularly Dublin, Cork and Galway – will benefit from more international students.

Permission is already in place for 349 student beds at the site. The new application is to supersede those plans but is not in addition to the already granted 349 beds. In total, planning permission has been granted for 3,888 student beds within one kilometre of the site in the capital.

The student accommodation will range from two to eight storeys. A decision is due on the application in December.