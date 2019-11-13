South Dublin mixed-use investment at €700,000

The sale of 49 Sandycove Road offers investors a rare opportunity to acquire a mixed-use investment with both asset management and development potential in the heart of one of south Dublin’s most sought-after locations.

Lynda Gordon of selling agent Lisney is guiding a price of €700,000 for the property, offering the prospective buyer a net initial yield of 7.56 per cent.

Located immediately opposite the landmark Fitzgerald’s pub, number 49 comprises two ground-floor retail units, and a first-floor restaurant and wine bar. The building extends to 136sq m (1,465sq ft) and is being sold with the benefit of a substantial yard to the rear which has future development potential subject to planning permission.

The subject property is currently producing an annual rent of € 58,200 from four tenants; Sandycove Vintage, Bloomingdales Florist, Odells Bistro and Dalkey Motor Company.

Sandycove itself is an affluent coastal suburb situated between Glasthule and Dalkey in south Dublin. The area is known for both its attractive seaside location and its mix of shops and restaurants, which bring footfall to the area.