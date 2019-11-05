Directors at Jones Lang LaSalle share €5.42m

Directors at commercial and residential property firm Jones Lang LaSalle last year shared €5.42 million in pay, an average of €417,143 each.

Accounts filed show the 13-member board shared the pay as pre-tax profits increased by 16 per cent to €5.37 million last year. Revenue increased by 15 per cent to f €23.75 million.

The directors’ report said that the business had continued to trade profitably and they “are confident about the future prospects for the business.”

Numbers employed increased from 92 to 98 with staff costs, including directors’ pay, increasing from €11.84 million to €13.49 million.

The directors who served during the year are listed as Stephen Murray, Nigel Healy, Desmond Lennon, Margaret Fleming, John Moran, Pauline Daly, Fionnuala O’Buachalla, Deirdre Costello, Michael Miland, Max Reilly, Andrew McCracken, Conor O’Gallagher and Lisa McGrane. Ms McGrane resigned from the board in May of last year.

The profit last year takes account of lease payments of €534,000 and non-cash depreciation costs of €337,000.

The firm’s balance sheet strengthened last year with accumulated profits increasing from €50.7 million to €54.44 million. The firm’s financial assets remained static at €18.2 million.

The firm’s total administrative expenses last year increased from €16.24 to €18.67 million. It made an operating profit of €5.08 million and net interest receivable of €297,000 increased the firm’s profits to €5.37 million.

The business recorded a post tax profit of €4.62 million after incurring corporate tax of €757,000.