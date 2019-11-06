Sensori Facilities Management signs up at Blanchardstown Corporate Park

Sensori Facilities Management, a joint venture between Sisk and the Designer Group, has become the latest occupier at Blanchardstown Corporate Park in Dublin 15.

The company is understood to have agreed to pay a rent of about €26 per sq ft for accommodation at the newly-completed Plaza 211 at the popular scheme. The Sensori deal is the 14th letting to have been secured by agent Lisney at the campus over the past 18 months.

Amenities

Blanchardstown Corporate Park is actively managed by the landlord, Channor, and is well-located within close proximity to the N3 Dublin/Navan Road , offering rapid access to the M50 and wider motorway network. Blanchardstown Shopping Centre is just 3km away while Dublin Airport and the Dublin Port Tunnel are both within a 20-minute drive.

The scheme itself has a number of amenities including a child daycare facility, a Spar convenience store, an O’Brien’s sandwich bar, Bagel Factory, and the Bell and Bear restaurant.

The Park Life Community, which was introduced earlier this year, offers occupiers a calendar of events focused on social interaction and wellness.

Lisney has a range of units available at the campus, which it says are capable of meeting the requirements of start-ups and multinationals alike.