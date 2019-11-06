New Dublin creche facility to let at €70,000 per annum

Agent Lisney is quoting a rent of €70,000 per annum for a purpose-built two -storey creche facility on the Malahide Road in Dublin 13.

The creche forms part of Ayrfield, a new social housing development within the Clongriffin- Belmayne (North Fringe) urban expansion project..

Upon completion in 2021, Ayrfield will comprise 150 residential units in one, two- and three-bedroom apartments, a creche facility, three office/community units and a multigames area. The creche will be situated over two floors with a ground floor of 392sq m and first floor of 170sq m, and two external play areas.

The Clongriffin-Belmayne area is expected to experience significant population growth over the next number of years. A total of 7,100 residential units capable of accommodating up to 25,000 people are being planned for the project.

Parties interested in operating the Ayrfield creche facility are invited to submit proposals by Wednesday, November 27th next. Further information is available from Emma Coffey at Lisney on (01) 6382727.