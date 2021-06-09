Rohan launches latest large-scale logistics park in south Dublin

Industrial and logistics specialist Rohan Holdings has launched its latest business park in south Dublin.

The commencement of works on South West Business Park, as it will be known, will bring Rohan’s pipeline of speculative logistics units either available or under construction to 500,000sq ft by the end of this year.

Located on the R136 outer ring road, off the M7, the new scheme will account for just over 300,000sq ft of that space upon completion.

The planning application for the first four units at South West Business Park has already been submitted, while the application for the fifth is due to be submitted later this month. The units range from 20,000sq ft-162,500sq ft and will have extensive frontage on to the outer ring road. The proposed specification includes secure yards of up to 50m, clear internal heights of up to 14m and air-conditioned offices. In terms of environmental sustainability and staff wellbeing, there will be a “greenway” through the park, while the units will have LEED Silver accreditation and a generous provision of amenities for staff.

Rohan’s decision to provide a large facility of 162,500sq ft with a yard capable of accommodating up to 30 articulated trucks comes in response to the ongoing strength of demand from the ecommerce, retail supply chain and pharma sectors.

Outside of its plans for South West Business Park, Rohan Holdings has 200,000sq ft of space available or under construction at Dublin AirPort Logistics Park and North City Business Park, both located off the M2 in close proximity to the M50, Dublin Airport and the Port Tunnel. The units in these parks range from 20,000sq ft-70,000sq ft. The first of these units, a 70,000sq ft unit at Dublin AirPort, and a 20,000sq ft unit at North City, are due for completion in October.

As reported by The Irish Times in February, Rohan has pre-leased a 50,000sq ft unit to Thermo Fisher at Dublin AirPort Logistics Park. The company is understood to have just concluded another pre-letting to another Nasdaq-listed pharma company. The agreement involves a unit at North City Business Park at a rent understood to be just under €11 per sq ft.

Commenting on Rohan Holding’s plans for South West Business Park, the company’s head of asset management, John Casey said: “At Rohan we are committed to the provision of prime and sustainable facilities in strategic locations that can deliver long-term efficiencies for our clients. With active developments both north and south of the city, we are delighted to be able to offer our clients logistics solutions focused on Dublin Port, Dublin Airport, the M1 corridor and now the M7 corridor.”