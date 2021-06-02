Prime south Dublin sites with residential potential seek €2.5m and €3m

The sale of two adjoining properties in the much sought-after south Dublin suburb of Foxrock should see strong interest from developers involved in the delivery of accommodation aimed towards the upper end of the city’s residential sector.

Located at the junction of the Leopardstown Road and White’s Cross on the N1, the two properties – Ceiliurlann and Mount Salem – are being offered to the market by Knight Frank and JLL at guide prices of €2.5 million and €3 million respectively.

While the sales processes for the properties are being handled separately, interested parties may well pursue the purchase of both with a view to combining their sites for development. A feasibility study for the two properties is in place and can be requested from either agent.

Ceiliurlann, which is for sale through Knight Frank, currently comprises an un-modernised detached house and adjacent mews, with secondary access, dating from 1968.

Its grounds extend to 0.323 hectares (0.8 acres) and have 36m (118ft) of frontage onto Leopardstown Road. The property would be ideal for a multi-unit residential scheme subject to planning permission according to the selling agent, or to be retained as a single family home.

The subject site is zoned Objective A, “to protect and/or improve residential amenity” under the current Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Development Plan 2016-2022.

Mount Salem, formerly for sale without its associated mews, has been returned to the market now in its entirety by agent JLL. The property comprises a listed five-bedroom period residence of 380sq m (4,090sq ft) with a two-bedroom detached mews of 98sq m (1,051sq ft). The grounds of the property extend to 0.377hectares (0.93 acres).

The main house and mews sit on about one-third of the site while the balance sits between the homes and the Stillorgan dual carriageway (N11). This area is laid out in gardens which are suitable for development, subject to planning permission.

While for sale separately and through different agents, Guy Craigie of Knight Frank says the two properties offer the chance to secure what he describes as a “landmark site in an upmarket location with the ability, subject to planning permission, to create a modern scheme around a fine period home with a total site area of about 0.607 hectares (1.5 acres)”.

Ceiliurlann and Mount Salem are conveniently located on Leopardstown Road just 9km from Dublin city centre. The area itself is well served by numerous amenities including schools, shops and leisure facilities.