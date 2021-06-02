Bartra seeks €3.8m for Donegal Boardwalk Resort

Developer Richard Barrett will be hoping the reopening of the country and the much-anticipated return to growth of the tourism sector will help to drive the sale by his company, Bartra, of the Donegal Boardwalk Resort.

Situated overlooking Sheephaven Bay and at the heart of Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way, the complex is being offered to the market by agent Bannon with the tourism expertise of Niamh Walsh from TDL Horizons at a guide price of €3.8 million.

The Donegal Boardwalk Resort is a successful trading asset comprising 27 holiday villas arranged across three cul-de-sacs. All 27 units have all been recently upgraded by Bartra and are in turn-key condition, fully fitted and presented to a very high standard. Each villa benefits from a private deck/patio.

The resort also includes a fully-licensed seafront bar, restaurant and function room. The subject property comes with a total of 45 acres, much of which is still undeveloped.

The resort adjoins the spectacular 1km-long boardwalk which links it to Tramore Beach. The renowned four-star Rosapenna Hotel & Golf Resort is a neighbouring property.

The development is located within a short distance of the popular north Donegal tourist villages of Carrigart and Downings and sits just 30km from Letterkenny. It is within a three-hour drive from both Dublin Airport and Galway and a two-hour drive from Belfast.

As the tourism sector begins to reopen this month, the villas are all fully booked for the months of June, July and August and look very promising, according to the selling agent, for the “shoulder season” to follow.

The bar, restaurant and function room building is currently leased. This popular bar and eatery trades as “Hooked” and is a sister operation to the nearby Old Glen Bar and Restaurant.

Paul Doyle of Bannon says: “We are delighted to bring this very special resort to the market on behalf of Bartra. With its location on the Wild Atlantic Way, the resort has become a huge hit for staycations. Donegal Boardwalk Resort has the potential for continued growth by expanding trade further into the increasing shoulder season. There are undeveloped lands within the overall 45 acres which offer further potential, subject to planning permission.”

Niamh Walsh of TDL Horizons commented: “Every angle of the Donegal Boardwalk Resort offers captivating views of the Atlantic coastline and the stunning sights dotted along it. Within a short drive you have the Atlantic Drive, Fanad Lighthouse and Glenveagh National Park. Visitors can experience world-class food in the locality from Fisk Seafood Bar to the Old Glen Bar and Restaurant where Ciaran Sweeney, the former Forest & Marcy head chef, is now heading up the kitchen. The potential is immense.”