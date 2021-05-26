Kildare site with full planning for 164 homes seeking €10m

Agent Coonan Property is guiding a price of €10 million for a prime, ready-to-go residential development site on the outskirts of Kill, Co Kildare.

Extending to a total area of 6.35 hectares (15.69 acres), the lands come with full planning permission from An Bord Pleanála (Ref: ABP-307013-20) for the delivery of 164 homes comprising a mix of detached and semidetached houses, duplexes and apartments.

The subject site is well located adjacent to the existing Earls Court residential estate and St Brigid’s national school on the eastern side of Kill village.

Kill village offers a full range of shops, schools, a church and public houses. It is situated just off the N7 and a 5km drive from Naas and 27km from Dublin, making it a popular location for first-time buyers seeking affordable homes within commuting distance of the capital.

Kill also has strong equestrian and bloodstock links with the local and wider economy, and benefits from its close proximity to the headquarters of Goffs Bloodstock Sales and Kill International Equestrian Centre.

Interested parties are invited to register a request through earlscourt-kill.com for access to the data room, where full information in relation to the site required to carry out legal and commercial due diligence, and the tender documents are available.

Completed tender documents must be be delivered by hand marked “Tender - Earls Court Kill” to the office of solicitor Shane McDonald, Railway Terrace, No 5, Dublin Road, Naas East, Naas Co Kildare, phone (045) 397 009, or by email to shane@mcdonaldsolicitors.com by 12pm on Thursday, July 1st.

The vendor will not be obliged to accept the highest or any tender.