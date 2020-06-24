‘Ready to go’ residential site in Drogheda guiding €5.75m

Joint agents Lisney and Robt B Daly & Son are guiding a price of €5.75 million for a 15.11 acre (6.12 hectare) residential development site with full planning permission for 217 new homes in Drogheda, Co Louth.

Situated on the Termonfeckin Road and just 2.5km from Drogheda town centre, the lands are well-located in an established residential and commercial area, and within walking distance of two secondary schools.

The subject site comes to the market with approval for a scheme of 137 houses and 80 duplexes. The houses comprise 15 four-bedroom units, 100 three-bedroom units and 22 two-bedroom units while the duplexes comprise a mix of 40 three-bedroom units, 38 two-bedroom units and two one-bedroom properties. The residential element of the development will be complemented by a two-storey building at the entrance to the scheme comprising a creche, gym, cafe and meeting room.

Strong interest

The sale of the site is expected to attract strong interest from builders and developers looking to take advantage of the demand for housing in Drogheda from first-time buyers, owner occupiers and investors.

With a population of 40,956 according to the 2016 census, Drogheda is the third-largest town in Ireland. Located along the Belfast-Dublin corridor, the town is situated 40km north of the Dublin Port Tunnel and Dublin Airport, and 49km from Dublin city centre, while Dundalk and Belfast are 26km and 120km away respectively. Drogheda is well-served by bus and rail transport, while the subject site is just a short drive from the M1, making it highly accessible from Dublin, Belfast and the surrounding area.

In terms of local amenities, Drogheda offers a wide variety of educational, retail and recreational facilities. These include the Scotch Hall and Laurence shopping centres, numerous GAA clubs, Boyne Rugby Club, Drogheda United Football Club and golf at both Seapoint and Baltray golf clubs.

The subject site meanwhile is located just 10 minutes’ drive from Termonfeckin beach and within close proximity to the scenic coastal areas of Baltray, Seapoint and Clogherhead.