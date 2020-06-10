World’s largest law firm signs deal for new Dublin offices

The world’s largest law firm, Dentons, is pressing ahead with plans to expand its operations into the Irish market with the opening of a new office on Dublin city centre.

The firm has committed to a new two-year sub lease for the second floor of Joshua House on Dawson Street at a rent in the region of €54 per sq ft (€581 per sq m) per annum together with three car parking spaces. Dentons’ new offices extend to 4,500sq ft (418sq m), giving it the capacity to accommodate up to 45 employees.

Transactional work

The firm’s Dublin operation will focus initially on transactional work for clients particularly in the financial services, real estate, energy, infrastructure and technology sectors. Outside of Ireland, Dentons employs more than 10,000 lawyers in 181 locations across 73 countries.

Joshua House is a five- storey over basement Grade A office building constructed in 2002. Located immediately adjacent to the Mansion House, the building is occupied currently by Irish biotech firm Nuritas.

John Cannon of BNP Paribas Real Estate represented head tenant Nuritas in the transaction while Liz O’Mahony of Knight Frank acted on behalf of Dentons.